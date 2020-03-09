Living life to the fullest despite genetic disorder

DESPITE being born with a genetic disorder that affects some of her body’s most important organs, Ashton Greaves loves to live her life to the fullest.

The 33-year-old lives with cystic fibrosis, and was the second person in her family to be diagnosed.

“My older brother and I both have cystic fibrosis. He was born with a blocked bowel which led to his diagnosis, so when I was born, they tested for it straight away,” Mrs Greaves said.

“When we were younger, having cystic fibrosis didn’t really affect us leading fairly normal lives, but now I’m older it is definitely at the forefront of mind and I am much more aware of my health.”

Cystic fibrosis is the most common, life-shortening genetic chronic illness in Australia. It attacks the lungs, airway passages and pancreas – slowly shutting down the organs. According to Cystic Fibrosis Australia, people with the disease develop an abnormal amount of excessively thick and sticky mucus within the lungs, airways and the digestive system.

This causes impairment of the digestive functions of the pancreas and traps bacteria in the lungs resulting in recurrent infections, leading to irreversible damage.

Lung failure is the major cause of death for someone with cystic fibrosis.

In Australia, one child is born with cystic fibrosis every week. There is currently no cure.

“I would say cystic fibrosis is very time consuming because there is a lot of treatment involved to keep excess mucus out of my lungs,” Mrs Greaves said.

“One of the things which is also on the back of my mind is focusing on my breathing.”

She has however spent some time in hospital and became very ill last year.

“Last year I got a virus that really knocked me around,” she said.

“It was my longest hospital stay, 12 days, and was the most unwell I have ever been in my life. It gave me a little bit of a fright.”

Determined not to let the disease fully control her life, Mrs Greaves loves exercising and works full-time. She is sharing her story with cystic fibrosis to mark the 60th anniversary of Cystic Fibrosis Queensland. To celebrate Cystic Fibrosis Queensland’s diamond jubilee, 60 founding members are being asked to donate $1000 each to establish a $60,000 perpetuity account. To donate, log onto https://www.cysticfibrosis.org.au/qld/donate.