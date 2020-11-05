‘Living legend’: At 82, Dell is still imparting wisdom

WHEN it came time to decide what she wanted to do after school, there weren’t many options available for Dell Rathbone.

It was a different world for young women in the 1950s, with limited options and many becoming shop assistants, nurses or secretaries.

Ms Rathbone, 82, made the decision to get into teaching at the age of 14.

She has stayed in education for 65 years and guided generations of students into life after school.

Dell Rathbone started teaching in 1955 and spent 16 years at country schools in Queensland.

“Teaching was one of the jobs available for young women then,” she said.

“There certainly weren’t many in engineering or apprenticeships.

“Some went directly into university but most of us went into teacher’s college at Kelvin Grove and did university work part-time the hard way at night.”

Ms Rathbone works as a support teacher for international students at West Moreton Anglican College, where she has been since 1994.

She has held a number of roles at the Karrabin school, including head of ESL and learning support, where she is revered by colleagues and students alike.

Ms Rathbone started her teaching career at 17 at Graceville State School in 1955 before heading out to the country and enjoying stints in Texas, Wandoan, Chinchilla and Charleville.

After getting married she had to stop working but kept her skills sharp by educating her four children at home through the School of the Air.

LOCAL NEWS: Which Ipswich businesses are up for top awards

She came to Ipswich in 1973 as a single mother after 16 years working in regional schools and took on a role at Brassall State School.

After more than six decades in the job, Ms Rathbone believes she made the right choice all those years ago.

“It has its good days, has its bad days, it’s never easy, it’s always interesting and at the end of the day when you get little successes and there’s little bright lights all the way through they more than make up for the tough days,” she said.

“You live with the choices you make.

“Today, if I wanted to do anything different I can still go back to university and do anything I want to do.

“If I ever wanted a career change, I could have.

Dell Rathbone works as a support teacher for international students at WestMAC.

“Teaching grows on you. It has so many little wonderful uplifting moments that it’s a very hard career to leave.

“I can’t say I’ve ever been bored by it. I can’t say I’ve ever been annoyed by it. I just enjoy what I’m doing, particularly this year.”

During COVID, coming to school each day to work with WestMAC’s international students was something of a lifeline with her family “scattered wide”.

“I live alone,” she said.

“I have not been over to see my family and coming to school has given me a surrogate family of kids, adults and people so I felt looked after and I have weathered COVID better than many.

“My kids came to school every day. I mentally bounced from Year 9 to Year 12 and from English to maths, to physics to chemistry.”

For her dedication to students from all backgrounds and ability levels over the course of a long and successful career, Ms Rathbone won the highest award for teaching in Queensland.

She was named as the winner of the Most Outstanding Contribution to Teaching Award at the Queensland College of Teachers TeachX Awards.

Her ability to get the best out of every student was evident during her first year teaching at Graceville State School.

READ MORE: QR and council discussing future of Herbert St Bridge

“I had an epileptic boy and this boy with very advanced behavioural problems,” she said.

“I would not suggest he was very high on the autistic spectrum. He had not coped very well.

“We just started little by little.

“At that stage I found he was quite bright, he could read (but) he just didn’t want to do it.

“He ended up coping reasonably well and I worked a lot with him the next year too.

“He was well on his way to understanding and coping with school work. I did get asked to go up and see his psychologist on Wickham Terrace to work out why what I was doing was working when nobody else had been able to do it.

“I don’t really think I did anything more than say let’s do little bits at a time and I’m very stubborn.”

WestMAC principal Geoff McLay said Ms Rathbone exudes wisdom, humility and compassion.

“Dell’s outstanding personal qualities mark her apart from most others,” he said.

“She is highly respected, almost revered by her colleagues.

“When Dell provides an opinion or perspective on a professional matter, all her colleagues; me included, listen and learn.

Dell Rathbone has worked at WestMAC since 1994.

“Having served terms as a principal in five schools in two states (Queensland and Victoria) over the last 22 years, I have worked with many fine educators.

“Dell Rathbone is one of the finest.”

Deputy principal Janelle Lecinski said Ms Rathbone was an infallible figure in the lives of students whose parents can be on the other side of the world.

Ms Lecinski said it was Ms Rathbone’s endless patience, warm person and tenacious attitude that made her so important to three generations of kids across Queensland.

“(She) is considered a living legend in the wider educational community in Ipswich,” she said.

“Her deep understanding of teaching strategies to develop literacy and numeracy is without doubt one of the major reasons for the success of so many of our international students in post-school education.

“Her popularity with her students and their families is such that it is not uncommon for past students to return to Australia to visit Dell.

“Dell’s innate ability to work with students one-on-one has made a measurable and profound impact.”

LOCAL NEWS: Interstate SES personnel on the way for storm clean up effort

A question Ms Rathbone is always asked at the end of each year is whether she is staying on for another 12 months.

She has no plans to give it up yet.

Her father Frank Oliver was a science educator and the first head of the chemistry faculty at the then Queensland Institute of Technology.

One of her daughters is also a teacher and a grandson is about to graduate from university to start his own career in education.

“As long as the legs, the head, the brain, the eyes and the ears hold out (I will stay),” she said.

“I think I was very lucky that a choice I made way back when I was 14 has left me at (82), still sure that I made a good choice.

“I’d just like to say if anybody is thinking about going into teaching just don’t expect it to be an easy job but it’s a very rewarding job.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.