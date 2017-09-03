STUGGLE: Readers differ over the plight of Indigenous Australians.

I MUST be living in a parallel universe, re Glenda Carroll's letter (QT 29/8), asking me if I know what third world conditions are like.

Travelling throughout Asia, Africa, the Philippines and India, I have witnessed families living on and from rubbish dumps, etc.

I have taught close to Aboriginal missions near Bowraville in NSW, the Bloomfield mission, in Arakun, and in Herberton High school where 85% of its pupils are Aborigines.

I lived in Aborigine town Kuranda.

Glenda seems to have done it hard in her life.

However, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows Aborigines falling well behind the Australian norm in six areas. Glaucoma, respiratory diseases, premature deaths, incarceration, you name it. The list is endless.

And Robert McBeath (QT 31/8) should not mix metaphors.

Trying to "enlighten these poor creatures" smacks of solipsism.

Both Ms Carroll and Mr McBeath have obviously triumphed over adversity.

However, you both seem to be oblivious of the dreadful conditions the majority of Aborigines are experiencing.

DAVID HARRIS

Name withheld