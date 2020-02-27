Living for her family at 90

Ipswich resident Andrewina Walker recently celebrated her 90th birthday and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren got together to celebrate the life of their family matriarch.

Mrs Walker’s daughter Pam said her mother was a quiet, kind but strong woman.

“Mum would give away her last dollar to her loved ones – she’s just so generous,” she said.

“She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and had a mastectomy and has carried on with life gracefully.”

Ms Walker still leads a very fulfilled life and regularly enjoys going out for lunch.

When Ms Walker’s husband was diagnosed with cancer, he stayed alive long enough to celebrate one last anniversary with her.

“My father died two years ago from pancreatic cancer, but I remember my mother saying to him to fight to make it to their next wedding anniversary,” Pam said.

“And on the 21st of April 2017 he passed away on their wedding anniversary – he actually made it.”

Pam said her mother had always lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“When she was last ill and in hospital, she said she would live until she could see the next grandchild be born and she did,” Pam said.

Ms Walker has lived in Ipswich her whole life and still lives in the same house her husband built for their family almost 70 years ago.

“My father built that house, I think before he got married to my mother, and it’s the only house I ever grew up in,” Pam said.

Ms Walker regularly visits the Silkstone Bowls Club and still attends her local Baptist church.