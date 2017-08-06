Livewire teenager savours first NPL goal

Western Pride striker Dan Hall celebrates his maiden goal in the National Premier Leagues state competition.

WHAT a terrific environment to be developing his football career in.

That's exactly how rising striker Dan Hall felt after scoring his first top team goal for Western Pride in the National Premier Leagues state competition.

Hall, who attended Ipswich Grammar School, wasted little time making an impression when brought on as a substitute in Saturday night's game.

He was on the spot to twist, fall and work his way past a South West Queensland defender to score an 86th minute goal. It was Pride's seventh goal before the Ipswich-based team completed an 8-1 demolition job on the visitors.

Hall, 18, appreciated his opportunity to share in a team on a superb winning run, building a fine culture for the future.

"It was great to get the win. It was a great team performance,'' he said after his fourth NPL match as a substitute.

"It's good coming in as a younger one because all the boys show me the ropes. It's just great to bounce off them.''

Forest Lake-based Hall mainly played for Lions before seizing the chance to play for Ipswich's growing regional club.

The midfield/striker joined Pride's rapidly developing junior nursery in 2015, working into the under 20 side this year and getting his chance at top grade football in recent weeks.

Pride's under-18 team were top of the table before drawing 1-1 with South West Queensland on Saturday afternoon.

Pride's third-placed under 20 team won 9-3.

For exciting prospects like Hall, it's valuable being part of the NPL competition, especially when the club's top three teams are well coached and producing consistently high standards.

"They have a lot of experience in this league so I just learn off them,'' Hall said of the more accomplished players.

"Hopefully I can get a couple more games under my belt. Just love every minute of it.''

Netting a goal amid the top team's rising fortunes was the icing on the cake for a clearly delighted young footballer.