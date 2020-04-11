Livestreaming solution to presentation without players

BOMBER’S BLAST

SPORTING associations are doing it tough in these trying times with a lot of events cancelled causing anguish to many sportspeople.

However, the Ipswich Vigoro Association committee came up with a way that their players could still have a presentation night. It live streamed the event where players could link into the night presented by president Deanne Lawrie to find out all the winners for the season.

The major award was Player of the Season in First Division. TC United captain Clare Gillett received that honour, being the star of the night. She also won awards for her batting aggregate, batting average, fielders run outs and fielders catches. Gillett led Ipswich to state title success this year.

Shannon Verrall was named Player of the Season in Second Division. Verrall will need a trailer to pick up all the trophies, also winning batting aggregate, batting average, highest individual score (67no), most boundaries (53), bowling aggregate, bowling average, fielders run outs and fielders catches.

Other players rewarded included: Nicole McDonald posted the highest score in 1st Division (56no), Ann-Maree Hermann won the bowling aggregate, Cassidy Hammond won the bowling average and Megan Packer had the best bowling in an innings with a sensational 7/3 and the most bowler run outs.

Other 2nd Division awardees were Mia Guthrie (best bowling average and best bowling in an innings with 7/4) and Taurice Anderson and Renee Peters (the most dismissals by a wicket keeper).

The association should be very happy with how the night panned out with a heap of players linking in to watch the winners crowned.

Grand final day was unfortunately cancelled leaving the minor premiers as Sports (1st

Division) and Wildcats (2nd Division).

Huge entertainment

ALTHOUGH live sporting events are hard to find, the WWE delivered earlier this week with Wrestlemania taking place with no crowd.

WWE is a huge sporting entertainment organisation and it produced on the grandest stage of them all.

The superstars delivered to the massive worldwide audience.

Braun Strowman defeated Hall of Famer Goldberg to claim the Universal Title, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a great Boneyard match, Bayley beat Lacey Evans/Tamina/Naomi/Sasha Banks to retain the Smackdown Womens Title, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Title.

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in one of the strangest matches you will ever see.

The main event of the two nights was the WWE Champion Title, which was on the line between champion Brock Lesnar and Challenger Drew McIntyre.

The match didn’t reach any great heights but the belt changed hands with McIntyre winning by his trademark Claymore kick.

In these hard times, the WWE delivered to all those hardcore fans that follow this sports entertainment.

Quick thoughts

HEROES: 1. Dana White - Owner and promoter of the UFC. He has worked out a way for UFC 249 to go ahead on April 18.

2. Project Apollo: Wayne Pearce is leading this project to get NRL started in late May.

3. Roger Federer: The tennis great offered his adoring fans a chance to tweet him a video of their tennis game and he would look over it and give some tips for improvement. He is a star on and off the court.

Villains: 1. The Canterbury Crusader players that thought having a training session together was a good idea. The rules are simple and must be followed to protect people’s lives.

2. The suggestion that stripping NRL teams of the points they had achieved in the first two rounds was a good idea. Common sense has prevailed.

3. Dean Jones. You ain’t the first and you won’t be the last ex-player to not get a coaching role. Your response was over the top.

Sporting birthdays: 1. 1937 - Bill Lawry (champion Australian cricketer and commentator).

2. 1965 - Vicki Wilson (superstar Australian netballer).

3. 1972 - Kelly Slater (11-time world surfing champion, regarded the greatest of all time).

4. 1982 - Neil Robertson (Australian professional snooker player who won the World Championship in 2010).

On this day: 1. 1896 - Edwin Flack claimed two gold medals at the Athens Olympics, winning the 800 and 1500m.

2. 1941 - The PGA establish The Hall of Fame.

3. 2006 - Phil Mickelson wins the US Masters, claiming his second Green Jacket.