Livestreaming: Polo 5 Metro teen in Aussie squad

Tenealle Fasala's elevation into an expanded Australian Olympic women's water polo squad was a reward for her worth ethic and desire, according to Queensland Thunder coach Benn Lees.

Fasala, who is playing in the Polo 5 Metro competition being livestreamed on this website tonight, joins the champion Bronwen Knox, Balmain-based Alice Williams, brilliant goalkeeper Gabi Palm and left handed scoring machine Abby Andrews as Queenslanders in the Olympic squad.

Tenealle Fasala in action for Queensland Thunder in March this year.(AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Williams, an All Hallows' School old girl, and Fasala were additions when the squad was increased from 15 players to 20.

"She is an amazing talent, very strong, a powerful athlete who is starting to mature as an athlete,''Lees said.

"It is reward for all her hard work and an indication for her that if she keep working she can go a long way.''

Barra team mates Phoebe Leech and Tenealle Fasala pictured in March.

Fasala, 18, said she froze when informed by Lees she was in the Australian squad.

The Oxley resident said she was nervous to answer her phone when she saw Lees' name flash up as an incoming call.

"I was not sure if it was going to be good or bad (news),'' the Ipswich Girls Grammar School old girl said.

"I am very happy. I don't want to put high expectations on myself but just give it what I have got.''

Fasala, who first tried water polo as a primary school student at Graceville State School, said she had learned so much off triple Olympian Knox who plays in the same position as her.

Indeed she said playing with Knox and Kate Gynther in her first Queensland Thunder season during 2019 was invaluable.

Tenealle Fasala, No.13, with Thunder team mates Alice Campbell and Ayumi Watanabe this year.(AAP Image/Richard Walker)

"Being able to turn and ask her (Knox) for some tricks, that has evolved by play.''

Fasala, whose father Greg is an Olympic silver medallist (swimming), would again be playing alongside Kate Gynther in the Polo 5 Metro competition which continued tonight.

Tenealle Fasala, pictured with champion field athlete Lyvante Su'emai, was also an elite thrower out of the QGSSSA system who once qualified for the national titles.

"I am playing with Katie and three others and it is really good to be back in the water with them and play with them - it is quick, easy and a bit of fun,'' she said of the competition

Tonight four senior women's games will be livestreamed, then next Tuesday, August 18, the men will again be livestreamed), then women again (Monday, August 26) and so on until the end of the season.

ROUND 5 LIVESTREAMED MATCHES

6pm: The Magppiee's v Reow

6.30pm: Barraa Gals v UQ Gold

7pm: Breakers v MVB's

7.30pm: Cupcakes Anonymous v The Blue Team

