Livestream water polo grand finals today
Grand final action from the Queensland Water Polo state titles will be livestreamed right here from noon today.
The nine under 14s, under 18s, open match deciders will be played following four days of preliminary rounds on the Gold Coast.
The livestream grand final schedule is:
January 25
Under 14 Boys Maroon: 12:00
Under 14 Girls Maroon: 12:50
Under 18 Girls White: 13:40
Under 18 Boys: 14:40
Under 18 Girls Maroon: 15:40
Under 14 Boys White: 16:40
Under 14 Girls White: 17:30
Open Boys: 18:20
Open Girls: 19:20
