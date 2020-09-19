Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 5:14 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Scroll down to see replays from previous games. 

IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men's softball final and the Division 1 men's and women's hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

  1. 12pm Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks
  2. 4.15pm Div 1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville Rovers
  3. 6pm Div 1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

 

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup Division 1 women's final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men's final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton hockey association rockhampton softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here is this week’s Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is this week’s Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew...

        News Ipswich was this week linked to the shocking death on a man in a Brisbane park

        Ride operator’s plan to keep it clean amid COVID fears

        Premium Content Ride operator’s plan to keep it clean amid COVID fears

        News An amusement company that has lost more than 60 events this year is planning a late...

        Illegal dumper hit with $300,000 fine

        Premium Content Illegal dumper hit with $300,000 fine

        News A court has found a waste operator continued to dump in excess of its limits...

        Greens’ plan for free public transport and fast rail

        Premium Content Greens’ plan for free public transport and fast rail

        News The party said it would establish a $4 billion public transport expansion fund to...