Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Livestream: Australia U18 Hockey Championships day 6, schedule, fixture
Hockey

Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs – Day 6

15th Apr 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hockey Australia U18s National Championships are approaching the pointy end of the tournament, with states jostling for a spot in finals.

Livestream all the action from Day 6 - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U18 SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY

 

Boys

9:30am VIC v NSWS

11:45am QLD v WA

2pm NSWB v SA

4pm TAS v VIC DEV

6pm NT v ACT

 

Girls

8:30am QLD v NT

10:45am WA v VIC

1pm VIC DEV v ACT

3pm NSWS v SA

5pm TAS v NSWB

 

MORE U18 ACTION:

 

DAY 5 REPLAYS

DAY 4 REPLAYS

DAY 3 REPLAYS

DAY 2 REPLAYS

DAY 1 REPLAYS

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, New South Wales S, Western Australia, Victoria Development, Tasmania

Pool B: New South Wales B, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, Northern Territory

 

2021 U18 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

Pool A: Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales B

Pool B: Western Australia, New South Wales S, ACT, Victoria Development, South Australia

 

Originally published as Livestream: U18 Australian Hockey Champs - Day 6

More Stories

hockey livestream sport u18 australian hockey championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Queensland public hospitals have until next week to carry out an audit into whether nurses on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis have adequately fitted masks.

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:02 AM
        Centenarian takes to Ipswich park to celebrate 100th

        Premium Content Centenarian takes to Ipswich park to celebrate 100th

        News Alan marked the milestone surrounded by friends

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Pot plant punished in police order breach

        Premium Content Pot plant punished in police order breach

        News A magistrate has said she is glad to hear the relationship is now ended

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Show sweetener could become tasty tradition

        Premium Content Show sweetener could become tasty tradition

        News All money raised from sales of a new dedicated dessert will stay in Ipswich

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM