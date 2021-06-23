LIVESTREAM TODAY: Titans Schools League finals
Enjoy six Titans Schools League grand finals this afternoon, live at www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates
Your home of schoolgirl and schoolboy rugby league, News will livestream the six deciders from 12.15pm.
The grand finals will bring the curtain down on the biggest ever Titans Schools League competition which featured 100 teams representing 25 schools across the Gold Coast, Logan, southern Brisbane and Ipswich.
The grand finals will bring the curtain down on the biggest ever Titans Schools League competition which featured 100 teams representing 25 schools across the Gold Coast, Logan, southern Brisbane and Ipswich.
The Titans Schools League started in 2006 as the Titans Cup & Challenge, an open-age boys high school competition servicing schools below the elite level competitions.
“Over the years the competition has evolved to now having 12 divisions,’’ said Titans Game Development Manager Cameron Robb said.
This season has seen the unearthing of some special talent, including Marsden SHS year 7-8 players Janique Mili and Lilly Lewis, the Baty twins and Mabel Park SHS year 9-10 player Malaela Su’a, all of whom will feature in today’s grand finals.
The competition also saw Ipswich SHS make giant strides, while the amazing depth of the Keebra Park SHS boys and girls teams came to the fore.
Significantly rugby league at Forest Lake SHS continues to gather momentum, with his six year old Academy program starting to reap rewards.
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
Year 9/10 Div 2 boys
12:15pm: Pimpama SHS v Marsden SHS
Year 9/10 Div 1 boys
1.30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS
Year 9/10 Div 1 girls
2.45pm: Keebra Park SHS v Mabel Park SHS
Year 11/12 Div 2 boys
4pm: Keebra Park Blue v Forest Lake SHS
Year 11/12 Div 1 boys
5:15pm: Keebra Park v Marymount
Year 11-12 Div 1 girls
6:30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS
