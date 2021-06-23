LIVESTREAM TODAY: Titans Schools League finals

Enjoy six Titans Schools League grand finals this afternoon, live at www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates

Your home of schoolgirl and schoolboy rugby league, News will livestream the six deciders from 12.15pm.

Subscribe to also view six matches thanks to Pest Build Legals, while also enjoying the replays of the games and also unlocking access to the best News sites around Australia.

The grand finals will bring the curtain down on the biggest ever Titans Schools League competition which featured 100 teams representing 25 schools across the Gold Coast, Logan, southern Brisbane and Ipswich.

RELATED LINKS

SISTER ACT INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION

JAMIE FEENEY APPOINTED TITANS NRLW COACH

THE SEMI-FINAL REPLAYS HERE

JOSEPH CUTS PATH FOR YOUNG QLD PLAYERS

The Titans Schools League started in 2006 as the Titans Cup & Challenge, an open-age boys high school competition servicing schools below the elite level competitions.

Titans Schools League at Burleigh Bears Junior Rugby League. Year 7/8 Division 1 girls:Keebra Park v Mabel Park. Keebras Charlize Lewis scores.. Picture Glenn Hampson

“Over the years the competition has evolved to now having 12 divisions,’’ said Titans Game Development Manager Cameron Robb said.

This season has seen the unearthing of some special talent, including Marsden SHS year 7-8 players Janique Mili and Lilly Lewis, the Baty twins and Mabel Park SHS year 9-10 player Malaela Su’a, all of whom will feature in today’s grand finals.

Atlanta Peters and her Marsden SHS girls will play in the grand finals.

The competition also saw Ipswich SHS make giant strides, while the amazing depth of the Keebra Park SHS boys and girls teams came to the fore.

Significantly rugby league at Forest Lake SHS continues to gather momentum, with his six year old Academy program starting to reap rewards.

Keebras Tahiah Anderson spins out of a tackle.. Picture Glenn Hampson

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Year 9/10 Div 2 boys

12:15pm: Pimpama SHS v Marsden SHS

Year 9/10 Div 1 boys

1.30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

Year 9/10 Div 1 girls

2.45pm: Keebra Park SHS v Mabel Park SHS

Year 11/12 Div 2 boys

4pm: Keebra Park Blue v Forest Lake SHS

Year 11/12 Div 1 boys

5:15pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Year 11-12 Div 1 girls

6:30pm: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

Mabel Park SHS schoolgirl rugby league player Malaela Su’a. Picture: Renae Droop

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: Titans Schools League finals