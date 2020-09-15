Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

by Andrew Dawson
15th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Brisbane Broncos sponsored Old Boys Shield, Renouf Shield and Hancock Shield schoolboy rugby league grand finals will be livestreamed today on this website.

Marsden SHS will be in the Old Boys (year 7), Renouf Shield (year 8) and Hancock Shield (year 9) grand finals against Keebra Park SHS and PBC SHS.

Subscribe now to view all the livestreaming sporting events, while also unlocking access to the best News services around the country.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

1.30pm: Old Boys

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm:

Renouf Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm:

Hancock Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Schoolboy league grand finals

brisbane broncos old boys shield hancock shield livestream renouf shield rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Premium Content Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Council News The Queenslander could start operating as a medical practice if approval is granted. Here’s what is planned

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

        Premium Content School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

        Sport Watch episode 7 of the School Footy Show here

        Quarantine mix-up behind COVID alert

        Premium Content Quarantine mix-up behind COVID alert

        News A misunderstanding about quarantine has triggered renewed concern about community...

        Multi-talented muso back in the loop after virus meltdown

        Premium Content Multi-talented muso back in the loop after virus meltdown

        News Singer-songwriter Josh Lovegrove is looking forward to performing for Ipswich...