Basketball

LIVESTREAM: NGC Seahawks v Toowoomba Basketball Qld QSL1

Brayden Heslehurst
3rd Jun 2021 11:07 AM
The Toowoomba Mountaineers will have their work cut out for them as they prepare for the challenge of facing the North Gold Coast Seahawks on their home court in the Basketball Queensland QSL1 competition on Saturday.

Both teams will face each other in our Courier Mail game of the week for Round 3 at the Runaway Bay Indoor Stadium.

Each game will be livestreamed in this story with the footage appearing 30 minutes before tip-off.

Lauren Jansen of the North Gold Coast Seahawks. Picture: Jason O'Brien
Lauren Jansen of the North Gold Coast Seahawks. Picture: Jason O'Brien

North Gold Coast are title contenders in both the men’s and women’s competition, with the women undefeated after four games while the men have just one loss to their name.

However, Toowoomba have had a tough start to their 2021 campaign with both teams currently winless after two games.

The Seahawks women are rolling after a 66-35 victory over the Logan Thunder at home with the combination of Lauren Jansen, Courtney Willemse and Krystle McKenzie continuing to lead from the front.

Raquel Spies of Toowoomba Mountaineers. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Raquel Spies of Toowoomba Mountaineers. Picture: Kevin Farmer

And if the Mountaineers have any chance of challenging the Seahawks, they will need the likes of Raquel Spies and Lisa Salmi to find some form on the offensive end.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier for the Mountaineers men as they go head-to-head with a star-studded Seahawks team led by former NBL veteran Rhys Martin, former Cairns Taipan Dwayne Vale and ex-Gold Coast Blaze squad member David Gurney.

Seahawks skipper Jesse Lomax.
Seahawks skipper Jesse Lomax.

North Gold Coast’s only loss has come at the hands of local rivals the Gold Coast Rollers by two points, other than that they have been dominant, including an 18-point victory over Logan last week.

The women’s game will start at 6pm followed by the men at 8pm.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: NGC Seahawks v Toowoomba Basketball Qld QSL1

