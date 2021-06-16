Menu
Tom McGahan of St Marys College against Wavell SHS in Langer Cup. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Livestream: Langer Trophy triple treat

Andrew Dawson
16th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Livestream Langer Trophy round 3 action continues today with a triple treat of matches - all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and affiliates copy.

The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and News Corp Australia affiliates are live-streaming the Langer Trophy, Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games. That is at least 10-12 games each round - plus access to the Payne Cup while unlocking access to the best News’ sites across Australia.

WATCH ALL ROUND 2 REPLAYS HERE

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS may have started like a house on fire, but thoughts of playing off in the state grand final Phil Hall Cup for a third successive season were distant in the minds of the players.

That is according to halfback and chef puppeteer, Gold Coast signing Tom Weaver, who has twice seen his side twice climb to 40 plus score lines in winning games one and two of the competition.

Today at Pizzey Park, PBC SHS host Coombabah SHS in a Gold Coast derby, St Mary’s College host Mabel Park SHS while Keebra Park SHS play Ipswich SHS today, all livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au

“We don’t really look into it as a goal of winning,’’ Weaver said.

“We just want to focus on this team. It is a new team, new people have come up and joined as others from last year have left.’’

TODAY’SLIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

KEEBRA PARK V IPSWICH SHS

3.30pm: Langer reserves

4.30pm: Walters Cup

5.30pm: Langer Trophy

PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN v COOMBABAH SHS

3.30pm: Walters Cup

4.30pm: Langer Trophy

ST MARY’S COLLEGE v MABEL PARK SHS

3pm: Langer Trophy

FOREST LAKE SHS v REDCLIFFE SHS

1.30pm: Walters Cup at Redcliffe SHS

Originally published as Livestream: Langer Trophy triple treat

Just In

