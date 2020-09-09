LIVESTREAM: DeVere Cup- Forest Lake v Alexandra Hills
Langer Cup grand final day has arrived, with matches to be livestreamed via couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News affiliates.
The Langer Cup between Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Keebra Park SHS will be livestreamed along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders.
TODAY'S GRAND FINALS
1.30pm: DeVere Cup
Forest Lake SHS v Alexandra Hills SHS
2.45pm: Gee Cup
Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS
4pm: Walters Cup
Marsden SHS v PBC SHS
5.15pm: Langer Cup
PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS
Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Langer Cup & Walters Cup Grand Final day