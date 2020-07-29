Menu
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
Rugby League

Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v St Pat's

Pam McKay
29th Jul 2020 11:21 AM | Updated: 3:49 PM
UNFORTUNATELY, the scheduled 3.30pm livestream of the Aaron Payne Cup match between The Cathedral College and St Pat's Mackay has been cancelled due to technical difficulties.

We can assure you that a full replay of the match will be posted here once the game has finished so return later today to catch all the action.

Thank you for your patience during this time.

EARLIER | LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

The Cathedral College tackles St Pat's Mackay at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton today. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

aaron payne cup schoolboys footy schoolboys rugby league st pat's the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

