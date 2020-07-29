Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

WATCH: Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s livestreaming now

callum dick
29th Jul 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College tackles Ignatius Park College at Magpies Sporting Club in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.45am.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon

Watch the replay of Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School here.

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream ignatius park college livestream livestreaming st brendan's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young guns to show off the future of business

        premium_icon Young guns to show off the future of business

        News If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to run a business read on

        Langer Cup 2020: Round 1 to be streamed right here

        premium_icon Langer Cup 2020: Round 1 to be streamed right here

        Rugby League Two Gold Coast-based blockbusters and a Toowoomba showdown

        IN COURT: Full names of 218 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 218 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites