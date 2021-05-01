LIVESTREAM: Hockey Queensland Championship finals

Leigh Thomas (right) celebrates her goal for Gold Coast against Tweed on day 2. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Hockey Queensland Championship grand final day has arrived, with both grand finals and play-offs to be livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News Corp affiliates.

TOOWOOMBA 2 v GLADSTONE

Gladstone has earned a place in the 7-8 women’s play-off late today after defeating Toowoomba 2 in an entertaining opening to finals’ day at the Hockey Queensland Championship.

Aleesha Spyve of Gladstone scored the winner. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Gladstone will confront Townsville after getting past the home side Gladstone 6-5 after a field goal and conversion by Aleesha Spyve.

Toowoomba 2’s Lauryn Anderson had sent her team into the lead for the first time in the game midway through the fourth quarter with a converted goal - her second of the match - after capitalising on a missed trap from a penalty corner.

Toowoomba 2 seemed home - until Spyve effort two minutes from time.

Lauryn Anderson of Toowoomba 2 was in great form. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The coffee had hardly been poured at the ground when Gladstone’s Aleesha Spyve seized a sixth minute chance to snare the opening goal.

Gladstone added another first quarter goal when its captain Jessica Moffatt scored, then converted her goal to establish a 3-nil advantage.

But back Toowoomba 2 came, with Anderson converting her field goal to narrow the margin late in the second quarter.

Eloise McKenzie then scored for Gladstone in the third quarter, but Toowoomba’s response came swiftly courtesy of Heidi Phillips scoring.

Phillips found the back of the goals after Ainsley Clanchy had received the penalty corner and passed the ball on. The score was 4-3.

On Field No.2, a converted goal by Grace Ella was the difference for Tweed in the 5-6th women’s play-off against Sunshine Coast.

Meanwhile, later today in the women’s grand final Gold Coast will play Brisbane (2.10pm), while the men’s grand final will be decided between Brisbane and Toowoomba 1 (12.45pm).

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

8.30am, field 1 women 9th play-off: Gladstone v Toowoomba 2

8.30am, field 2 women 5-6 play-off: Sunshine Coast v Tweed

9.55am, field 1 men 5-6 play-off: Gold Coast v Fraser Coast

9.55am, field 2 men 7-8 play-off: Ipswich v Toowoomba 2

11.20am, field 1 women 3-4 play-off: Ipswich v Toowoomba 1

11.20am, field 2 men 3-4 play-off: Townsville v Rockhampton

12.45pm, field 1 men GRAND FINAL Toowoomba 1 v Brisbane

12.45pm, field 2 men 9-10 play-off: Mackay v Sunshine Coast

2.10pm, field 1 women GRAND FINAL: Gold Coast v Brisbane

2.10pm, field 2 women 7-8 play-off: Townsville v TBA

