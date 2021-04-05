Menu
The state’s best young hoops talents will be on show as the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Boys State Championships tip-off.
Basketball

LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld U16 boys' state championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
5th Apr 2021 4:29 PM
A champion's campaign to go back-to-back will headline the first day of The Courier-Mail's coverage of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Boys State Championships.

The Northside Wizards, who are the heavy favourites to repeat as state champions after winning in 2020 and claiming the gold medal in the SQJBC grand final last month, will start their tournament with a match-up against central Queensland heavyweights, the Rockhampton Rockets.

Northside Wizards star guard Lebron Brooks.
Led by standouts Lebron Brooks and big man Rocco Zikarsky, the Wizards will also be boosted by playing on their home court with Northside hosting the championships at Brendale's South Pine Sports Complex and also the club's new home at the Northside Indoor Sports Complex in Zillmere.

All games on court one at Brendale will be streamed live by The Courier-Mail with the coverage featuring match-ups from all divisions, from division one to division four.

The stream schedule for the first two days is below.

 

DAY ONE STREAM SCHEDULE (April 6)

8am: Div 4 - Rockhampton Jets v Southern Districts Trojans White

9.30am: Div 4 - Ipswich Energy v Moreton Bay Flames

11am: Div 3 - Bundaberg Bulls v Northside Wizards 3

12.30pm: Div 1 - Northside Wizards v Rockhampton Rockets

2pm: Div 3 - Southern Districts Titans v Mackay Comets

3.30pm: Div 3 - Logan Thunder Gold v Sunshine Coast Phoenix Black

5pm: Div 2 - Ipswich Force v Gladstone Power

 

DAY TWO STREAM SCHEDULE (April 7)

8am: Div 4 - Gold Coast Tide v Moreton Bay Flames

9.30am: Div 1 - Toowoomba Mountaineers v Northside Wizards 1

11am: Div 4 - SD Trojans White v Gold Coast Rollers

12.30pm: Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip Black v Cairns Marlins

2pm: Div 2 - Moreton Bay Fire v Logan Thunder

3.30pm: Div 2 - Gladstone Power v Northside Wizards 2

5pm: Div 3 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix Black v Hervey Bay Hurricanes

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u16 boys state championships

basketball basketball queensland championships sport

