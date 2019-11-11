Liverpool take honours in battle of the titans

Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk played big parts in the victory.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's "incredible goals" after they beat Manchester City 3-1 to move nine points clear of the defending Premier League champions.

The European champions took a huge step towards a first top-flight title in 30 years by opening an eight-point lead at the top of the table, with Leicester City in second place.

Goals from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a dream start before Sadio Mane's diving header early in the second half sealed City's fate.

Sadio Mane nods home Liverpool’s third goal.

Bernardo Silva pulled a late goal back but a third defeat in eight league games leaves City down in fourth, nine points behind Liverpool, and with a mountain to climb if they are to claim a third straight league title.

"They (City) were good," Klopp said.

"Oh they were good and we had to defend with all we had but we scored incredible goals.

"It was so tough to play, the intensity of the game was so clear. It was all worth it, really great.

"It was so good. It is the only way we can beat City. Maybe other teams can do it a different way but this is the only way we can beat them."

City boss Pep Guardiola said his side had shown why they were Premier League champions.

"What happened today we showed why are champion," Guardiola said.

"I am so proud of my team, more than ever. We can be proud of how we played against the strongest team in Europe.

"We played like back-to-back champions.

"We cannot deny how good Liverpool are but the way we played, the personality, it was good."

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers climbed into the top half of the Premier League with home wins.

United beat Socceroos keeper Mat Ryan's Brighton 3-1 and Wolves held off Aston Villa 2-1 in a local derby.

Angelino and Jordan Henderson were involved in an intriguing battle all game.

The wins leave the sides level on 16 points, with United above Wolves in seventh on goal difference.

It was an excellent performance from the lads," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"The table does not really matter at the moment.

"We need to keep improving and keep winning games and see where it takes us."

Two early goals at Old Trafford started United on the way to their fifth win in six games in all competitions.

Andreas Pereira put them in front with with a shot that deflected off Dale Stephens in the 17th minute and Davy Propper's own goal made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Lewis Dunk's goal gave Brighton hope in the 64th minute, but United's Marcus Rashford struck moments later to end any further threat.

Brighton drop two spots to 11th after their second straight loss.

Wolves scored in each half at Molineux to make it seven league games unbeaten, their longest top-flight run since 1974.

A well-executed set piece put the hosts in front as Joao Moutinho squared a free-kick across the top of the area which Ruben Neves shot into the far corner in the 41st minute.

Raul Jimenez struck a second for Wolves six minutes from time and it proved vital as Villa's Trezequet scored a stoppage-time consolation. Villa's third straight league defeat keeps them in 17th place, three points above the drop.