Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
How to become an instant hero.
How to become an instant hero.
Soccer

14-year-old becomes instant cult hero

by Jamie Gordon
9th May 2019 3:25 PM

SOMETIMES all it takes is a second to be a hero.

14-year-old English boy Oakley Cannonier instantly became a cult classic this week after playing a crucial role in Liverpool's shock comeback win over Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final.

Cannonier, a ball boy for the Reds, delivered the ball speedily for Trent Alexander-Arnold to find teammate Divock Origi from a corner and catch the Barca defenders off-guard as Liverpool scored the winning goal.

Alexander-Arnold pretended to walk away from the corner to let a teammate take it, before turning around quickly and whipping in a low cross that found an unmarked Origi, who finished brilliantly.

Barcelona defenders were like statues, failing to react to what Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp called a "genius moment".

That goal made it 4-0 in the match and 4-3 on aggregate as Liverpool pulled off a miracle to advance to the Champions League final.

The sneaky move seems to have paid off big-time for the budding young Cannonier, who has reportedly been added to Liverpool's academy.

English publication The Independent claims the teenager was following orders from Liverpool coach Carl Lancaster.

Match analysts had noticed during the first-leg defeat at the Nou Camp that Barcelona's players moaned and became distracted at set pieces - and Liverpool's ball boys were coached in order to make the home advantage count.

Cannonier sometimes trains two age groups up and will hope one day to grace the Anfield turf.

Alexander-Arnold - himself a former ball boy - revealed he acted on instinct to set-up Origi after pretending to walk away from he ball.

"I think it was just instinctive," he said.

"It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity and obviously Div was switched on to finish it off.

"It probably came at him a bit fast but he's a top player, scored two goals for us tonight and I think it's one of them where everyone will remember this moment."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission

More Stories

champions league football liverpool premier league soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Antoniolli secretary 'uncomfortable' with alleged bike deal

    premium_icon Antoniolli secretary 'uncomfortable' with alleged bike deal

    Crime A SECRETARY in Andrew Antoniolli’s office has recalled allegedly using council funds to pay for a bike "won" by her old boss.

    Ipswich SHS shock Wavell in Langer Cup opener

    premium_icon Ipswich SHS shock Wavell in Langer Cup opener

    Rugby League 'Coming here and winning was really, really big for us'

    • 9th May 2019 4:00 PM
    Failed hair salon chain Supercuts could attract buyer

    premium_icon Failed hair salon chain Supercuts could attract buyer

    Business The company had been struggling for more three years

    • 9th May 2019 3:34 PM
    Shooting victim's sacrifice to keep his kids safe from thugs

    premium_icon Shooting victim's sacrifice to keep his kids safe from thugs

    Crime Thugs' 'cowardly, brutal and callous' attack on police witness

    • 9th May 2019 2:35 PM