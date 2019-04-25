Liverpool 'God' a saviour?

KICKING ON: Ipswich-bred Roar footballer Dylan Wenzel-Halls is among the young guns who may benefit playing under new coach Robbie Fowler.

BOMBER'S BLAST

THE Brisbane Roar are ending one of their worst seasons in several years.

What went so wrong with the Roar?

Was it the coach who was out of plans and jumped off a sinking ship, or was it certain players that didn't aim up when required?

It would be unfair to point blame in any one direction but it's safe to say that things went horribly wrong and changes must be made.

The first change that had to be made was the appointment of a quality coach or at least a coach that can get the best out of some underperforming players that will still be at the club next year.

Change number one has been made with the recent appointment of ex-Liverpool superstar in Robbie Fowler.

Fowler is called God by Liverpool supporters and might just have to tap into some divine intervention to improve the Roar's performances on the field.

Several of the high profile players just failed to reach anywhere near the level that was required but some good signs were seen from several of the younger brigade.

One of those new players was Ipswich's Dylan Wenzel-Halls who finally got a chance mid-season and didn't let anyone down.

The experience gained this season and the chance to learn from one of best strikers ever from England should only see Dylan's game improve.

World-class stadium

I HAD the privilege last week-end to watch the mighty Parramatta Eels in their historic game against the Wests Tigers.

This was no ordinary match, being the opening of their new $360 million stadium (Bankwest Stadium).

Over all my years travelling to stadiums around the world, this undoubtedly was one of the finest I have seen.

When you arrive you witness a modern work of art that caters not only the players on the field but the fans who arrive to watch the game.

The stands are steep but nearly every seat is close to the ground and offers excellent viewing.

The amenities are first class with a host of bars, food outlets and public toilets at every turn.

The PA system is world class and the two massive scoreboards are clear and accessible from every seat.

The light show that can be switched on and off by pushing a button really enhances the experience.

The field is state-of-the-art with heating and drying elements built underneath the surface to keep the field at its finest.

The corporates haven't been forgotten either with several big auditoriums and boxes available for fine dining on game day.

With all this said, if the Eels continue to play the way their did against Wests, then the stadium will be full for nearly all remaining games for the year.

RLI preview

ROUND 7: Redbank v Fassifern (Saturday) - Redbank will be looking to get back into the winner's circle while Fassifern will be out to try and record their first victory for the year.

The Bears currently sit in fourth and a win will help them consolidate this.

The Bombers will be out to show the other clubs that they won't be the easybeats for the remainder of the season.

Fassifern have shown glimpses of form but haven't put a solid 80 minutes together all season.

The Bears at home are a tough team to crack and with a majority of players back on the field will be hard to beat.

Tip: Redbank.

Brothers v Swifts (Sunday): Brothers will be looking to end the first round undefeated while a Bluebirds victory will keep them in the chase for a top two spot.

Brothers have swept all five opponents aside so far this season and have looked very good in doing so.

The Bluebirds have endured an up and down season with some good wins mixed together with some less then satisfying performances.

Swifts normally start games slowly and must address that this weekend or the game might be over before halftime.

The forward battle will have extra meaning with Jake O'Doherty playing against his old club for the first time.

Brothers will be fielding a different team with several players away on rep duties, injured or for personal reasons.

Tip: Swifts.

Norths v West End (Sunday): Norths will be looking to record their second straight victory at home while West End will be out to continue the good last start form where they drew with Swifts.

The Tigers showed enough form in their last game to show the other clubs that improvement will continuing each week as the young brigade get more game time.

The Bulldogs have produced some good form lately with a win over the Bombers and a draw against the third-placed Bluebirds.

West End must concentrate for the full 80 minutes if their hope to win this clash or the enthusiastic Tiger cubs will overrun them late.

The forward battle will be pivotal but it might just be the backs that decide this game.

Tip: West End.

Quick thoughts

HERO of the week: Our golden girls representing Australia in the Fed Cup semi-final victory over Belarus. The team celebrated but it was our Ipswich sporting superstar Ash Barty who led from the front winning all three of her matches. They say people can be in a rich vein of form. Ash certainly is at present.

Bring on France.

Villain of the week: To the people in charge of pre-match entertainment at the Anzac clash at the MCG.

This is one of the most sacred days on our calendar so why are we booking a music act to perform. Surely entertainment should be restricted to honouring our servicemen and women.

Did you know? 1. The United States have won the most Fed Cup finals with a record 18. The next best is Czechoslovakia with 11 and Australia in third with seven.

2. France has the most years present in the World Group with 51, followed by United States 50, Italy 49, Germany 46, Belgium 42 and Australia 41.

Bomber's best

I SUGGESTED getting on the Parramatta Eels to christen their new stadium with a win. The Eels did, thrashing the Tigers.

Next, I see the San Antonio Spurs defeating the Denver Nuggets to level the series 3-3.