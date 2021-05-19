LIVE: Titans Schools League – Marsden v Mabel Park

Six matches from Round 5 of the Titans Schools League will be livestreamed this afternoon at The Courier-Mail and Gold Coast Bulletin websites.

Replay: 2021 Titans schools League Girls Div 1 - Yr 7/8 Marsden vs Mabel Park: Watch the replay of the 2021 Titans schools League Girls Div 1 - Yr 7/8 Marsden vs Mabel Park.

MABEL PARK SHS v MARSDEN SHS

Year 7-8 Div 1

Marsden SHS fullback Janique Mili did everything but fill the halftime water bottles of their team mates after a stunning contribution to her team’s Titans Schools League victory this afternoon.

Marsden defeated Mabel Park 20-nil in the year 7-8 Div clash, with Mili again stamping herself as a special talent - with and without the ball.

Janique Mili, left, with her team mates after winning.

A sizzling 65m solo try, where she angled her way through the Mabel Park defence before going into overdrive and scorching her way to score, was the highlight of the game.

More remarkable was that the try came just a minute before she produced two tackles on opponents much bigger than her.

She dragged down Latai Vili and Sheteyan Han successive tackles, then dug into her reserves of energy to swoop seconds later for her runaway try after a turnover.

Mabel Park SHS year 7-8s welcomed onto the field.

Mili also kicked a goal, chased her halves kicks for territory and mopped up at the back when Mabel Park had breached the front line. Then late in the second half she scored again. What a performance.

With Mili at fullback, Lilli Lewis at five-eight, Kaelyn Passi a link and dummy half Grace Fangupou clever at the ruck, it made for a successful day for Marsden SHS.Mabel Park had their moments and the scoreline did not reflect the competitiveness of the opposition.

Mabel Park were tough carrying the ball and in defence, and it took a very good side to dismantle them.There was a try-saving tackle early when Mabel winger Chyal Pulewalsch came in off her wing to prevent Marsden SHS centre Namoe Gesa from scoring.

Mabel Park SHS forwards Meie Misa Nameie and Rangimaria Hurae troubled Marsden early, but it was Marsden who scored first through No.13 Dakota Brady Heaslop.

The Marsden SHS year 7-8 team.

A kick ahead saw Mili use her spread to pressure the opposition, resulting in Mili scooping up the ball and passing to the supporting Brady Heaslop.

Mabel Park SHS’s forward power game was challenging, and the team was almost rewarded when Tupoutua King was stopped just short of the line.

Mabel Park SHS’s Tupoutua King on the charge. Picture Glenn Hampson

Marsden SHS looked slightly more dangerous with the ball as dummy half Grace Fangupou and five-eight Lilli Lewis handled the ball creatively, but the Mabel Park fullback Tiahna Kanawi was threatening.

MARSDEN SHS V MABEL PARK SHS

Year 9-10

The Nerang Roosters will be the venue for the Gold Coast games featuring Coombabah SHS, Men of Business and Marymount from 5pm.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

2.50PM: Year 7-8 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park SHS

3:40 PM: Year 9-10 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park

4:40 PM: Year 11-12 girls

Marsden SHS v Mabel Park

5:00 PM: Year 7-8 boys

Coombabah SHS v Marymount

6:00 PM: Year 9-10 boys

Men of Business v Marymount

7:00 PM: Year 11-12

Coombabah v Marymount

