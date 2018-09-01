Live the Australian dream in Redbank Plains

Menu
BUSINESS BOOM: Krispy Kreme and Carl's Jr Burger at Redbank Plains are among the latest foreign food investments in the city.
AFFORDABLE and family friendly - Redbank Plains in Ipswich offers home owners a chance to grab their slice of the great Australian dream.

Either for the house hunter or the investor, Redbank Plains has a lot going for it.

Attracting a mix of blue-collar workers, tradies and families, the suburb is only 30 minutes from the Brisbane CBD.

An established suburb, Redbank Plains is enjoying and embracing lots of new developments.

A new $160 million shopping centre was opened about 18 months ago and features Coles, Target, Woolworths, Aldi and a host of speciality shops.

Ray White Redbank Plains sales manager John Schlamm said roads were being widened, new playgrounds were being built and residents were in close proximity to Ipswich and Brisbane.

"You can buy a four bedroom, two bathroom, two garage home on a 500-600sq m block of land for between $320,000 to $350,000," Mr Schlamm said.

"If you were to look at properties just 15 minutes closer to the city, you would be looking at double the price.

"Lots of people choose to live here and then spend the money they've saved on buying a house, on purchasing a campervan or a boat, so it gives them a good lifestyle.

"It's the affordability and great facilities for families that is drawing people to Redbank Plains."

Mr Schlamm said Redbank Plains was also a great suburb to purchase a rental property which offered good value and great returns to investors.

"There are always people looking to rent," he said.

"Residents also enjoy being near Springfield Lakes - a 2850-hectare site which is Australia's largest master-planned community and a very desirable place to live.

"There's lots on offer there from cinemas to parks and various other attractions."

 

REDBANK PLAINS SPOTLIGHT

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$335,000

                BUY

$309,900

n/a

              RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

n/a

12 months

1.5%

3 years

8.1%

5 years

19.6%

Annually (10 years)

1.2%

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

41 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

10.1 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

5.3%

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

19,299

Average weekly household income

$1365

Median age

27

