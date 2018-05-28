Menu
Brad Fittler picks his NSW side.
Rugby League

NSW Blues announce Origin I team

by Staff writers
28th May 2018 4:44 PM

BRAD Fittler will formally unveil his first NSW team at the Blues Ball from The Star on Monday night.

Fittler is expected to include up to a dozen debutants in his squad - the most in State of Origin history.

A leaked version of the team was revealed by Fox Sports on Sunday. It's been put together by Fittler, assistant coach Danny Buderus, and adviser Greg Alexander.

The team will be introduced on stage at about 6.40pm.

Leaked team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Josh Addo-Carr 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. James Roberts 5. Tom Trbojevic 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jack de Belin 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Jake Trbojevic 16. Paul Vaughan 17. Angus Crichton

Follow the announcement in our live blog below!

