LIVE RESULTS: Leader emerging, three major booths counted

UPDATE 7PM:

MAJOR booths Raceview West, West Ipswich and the Ipswich pre-poll have now been counted and there is a clear leader emerging.

Dave Martin is pulling ahead.

With four physical booths left to be counted, Mr Martin has already secured 23.8% of the votes.

So far, 4,741 out of 12,397 possible votes have been counted.

The top four order is;

Dave Martin

Jim McKee

Darren Baldwin

Greg Forster

UPDATE 6.40PM:

NEW contenders have pushed out in front.

The Glebe Rd booth has been counted.

Dave Martin and Jim McKee has widened the gap between themselves and the other favourites.

Darren Baldwin and Mark McConnell are also expected to do well tonight.

While the latest results show two candidates pushing ahead, there are still nine major booths to be counted.

Results at 6.40pm

UPDATE 6.30PM:

THE results have begun flowing in.

The telephone and telephone pre-poll were the first to be counted.

So far Dave Martin, Rochelle Caloon and Jim McKee are leading the way.

Results at 6.30pm

UPDATE 6.15PM:

Now the booths have closed, Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has revealed who he believes will likely emerge in the top three.

Cr Antoniolli understands Dave Martin and Darren Baldwin performed well today with the voters.

Mark McConnell and Jim McKee are also in with a good chance, he said.

"I would be pretty confident that if anyone has a lead of 350 votes of the primary, they will be in a very strong position heading into preferences," Cr Antoniolli said.

"I am guessing only about 10% of the ballot papers will have any preferences marked at all."

Cr Antoniolli said this would be a tight race.

We'll update the election results as the booths are counted

Results at 6pm

6PM:

THE polls have closed and the first votes are being counted.

Results should start coming in quickly tonight with only 12,397 people enrolled to vote in the divisional by-election spanning across the city's centre.

That's compared to some 120,000 who voted in the August 19 mayoral by-election.

About 1500 Division 7 residents have already cast their vote at pre-poll, ahead of election day.

At the last general council election in 2016, only 10,327 people in Division 7 voted - compared to the 12,247 enrolled - which means we can expect tonight's final numbers not to add up to the total number of enrolled voters.

For everyone who lives in Division 7, this election is about electing a new council representative.

For the rest of the city's residents, it's about a new face being elected to the council.

Some of the larger booths where the results will be a more significant indicator on which candidates are ahead include; Raceview, Griffith Rd and the pre-poll votes.

Postal votes won't be finalised for at least 10 days but tonight, there are 12 booths to count.

Today, the QT did an exit poll with 20 voters at Ipswich West State School and Blair State School today and the results were evenly spread.

Dave Martin led the way with five votes and Mark McConnell, Darren Baldwin and Jim McKee all had three.

Greg Forster and Mike McInnes scored two votes each, Rochelle Caloon and David Austin both had one while Wayne Firns did not get a vote.