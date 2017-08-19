LIVE RESULTS: Rolling coverage Ipswich mayoral election 2017

UPDATE 8.10PM:

CRITICAL booths in this election include Leichhardt, North Ipswich, Raceview, Redbank, Redbank Plains, Rosewood and all the Springfield booths.

Results have shown up for all those booths which have Antoniolli ahead at Leichhardt, Raceview and Rosewood.

Tully was miles ahead at Redbank, Redbank Plains, Kruger and the Springfield booths.

Cr Tully needed to hold his own west of Bundamba Creek to win, but it is in those areas where Cr Antoniolli has doubled his chief opponent's vote.

Cr Antoniolli romped home in Raceview with 37.75% of the vote compared to Cr Tully's 20.03%.

In the key booth of Brassall the Division 7 councillor snared 38.57% of the vote. Cr Tully managed just 23.21%.

It was even worse for Cr Tully in Brassall West where he was able to win just 17.53%. Cr Antoniolli won 47.76% to romp home.

In Karalee Cr Antoniolli has been dominant again with 42.25% of the vote, against Cr Tully's 21.9%.

In the west Cr Antoniolli is on fire with 35.96% in Rosewood to Cr Tully's 19.82%.

Cr Antoniolli hasn't declared victory yet saying the Ipswich pre-poll count will be critical.

But he says achieving at least 20% of the vote Goodna and the Springfield pre-poll is a "good result".

UPDATE 7.50PM:

KEY booth Brassall has been counted and the results show Antoniolli has managed to secure a lead in that area.

He is ahead of major rival Cr Paul Tully with Cr Andrew Antoniolli securing 38.57% of the vote compared 23.21% top Tully.

Overall, Cr Antoniolli is sitting on 36.36%, followed by Cr Tully on 27.28% followed closely by Peter Robinson, Dallas Klass and The Greens candidate Brett Morrissey.

UPDATE 7.15PM:

COUNCILLOR Andrew Antoniolli is leading the race so far as the results have begun to come in.

Key booths are yet to be counted in Brassall, North Ipswich, Raceview, Leichhardt and Springfield (three booths).

LISTEN: Cr Andrew Antoniolli 'I'm confident but waiting to see results from key booths'

EARLIER 6PM:

THE polls have closed and now the count begins.

There are 120,408 people enrolled to vote in Ipswich.

Exit polls conducted by the QT at three different polling booths earlier today suggest this will be a two-horse race.

That was also reflected in various opinion polls conducted throughout the campaign period with councillors Paul Tully and Andrew Antoniolli leading the pack.

This election, 11 mayoral hopefuls entered the race for the city's top job.

But only one can emerge victorious.

The QT will post the election results below as they roll in.

Ipswich returning officer for the ECQ Peter Gordon has explained how the process will unfold tonight.

"We are counting Bundamba pre-poll first, and that is about 3900. Then we are doing Springfield which is about another 3400 and then we will do Ipswich pre-poll," Mr Gordon said.

"All up there are 16,480 ballot papers in those three boxes.

"The figures from the (44) polling booths are phoned in during the night and I will enter those in the direct data and that will go straight up (online).

"We will load the data as it comes in.

"We have a tally screen which will give us a picture of where we are with the results."

Mr Gordon said he would look at how things were going at 10pm to determine whether the count resumed tomorrow.

"We should get it all done because we have an army of people," he said.

Mr Gordon said there would not be a result tonight.

"We have still got postals to count, over 5000," he said.

"The postals have 10 days to come in so the last count will be on August 29.

"It all depends on the mood of the voters and how they voted today whether we get an early result."

Polling by Galaxy and ReachTEL before the election suggested only two candidates could win; Acting Mayor Paul Tully and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

Watch the live coverage from Phoenix Media Hub, USQ Springfield Tally Room.

The show will be hosted by Spencer Howson and QT editor Shannon Newley.

The most recent Galaxy poll had Cr Tully ahead on 36% and Cr Antoniolli close behind on 30%.

Next best was Peter Robinson on 9%.

We spoke to a few of the candidates after the polling booths closed.

Hear what they had to say;

