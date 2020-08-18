Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Health

No new virus cases for Queensland

18th Aug 2020 9:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight.

It means the Sunshine State now has seven active cases. More than 1000 people in Queensland have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is today unveiling the state's PPE stockpile, as the state doubles it storage capacity.

"We have to plan for the future," Ms Palaszczuk said, describing it as the state's shield for COVID.

Queensland has 900 days worth of gowns, with more equipment still to arrive.

It comes a day after an aged care facility on the Sunshine Coast was sent into lockdown as three residents await COVID-19 test results..

Immanuel Gardens Aged Care and Retirement Village at Buderim went into lockdown on Monday morning after residents, who live in the Terrace, began experiencing respiratory symptoms.

They were all tested for COVID-19 and results are expected by Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as LIVE: Premier to update state's COVID case total

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Premium Content ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Business Despite tough economic times, now is being described as the perfect time to build your first home. But buyers are being urged to be cautious. Here's why.

        Crews save home from bedroom fire

        Premium Content Crews save home from bedroom fire

        News Firefighters managed to save a home from flames after a fire broke out in a bedroom...

        Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        Premium Content Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        News Neighbours from hell: Some of our worst backyard brawlers

        IN COURT: Names of 153 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Names of 153 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in...