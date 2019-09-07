Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QST_WSN_ASHRUGBY_WK50
QST_WSN_ASHRUGBY_WK50
Rugby League

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

by Lachlan Grey
7th Sep 2019 12:17 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Due to technically difficulties, we have had to cancel our AIC Rugby League Padua College V Marist College livestream. A full replay of the grade 9, grade 10 and opens matches will be available to watch as soon as possible. Return to this story to find the match replays later. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. 

In the mean time, please enjoy replays of the previous AIC Rugby League streams:

Padua College is the home of the AIC rugby league action today as Round 6 gets underway.

The hosts will play the dominant Marist College Ashgrove and are every chance to end their winning run in the Open grade.

On the other fields, St Edmund's College will take on Iona College, and Villanova will battle it out with St Patrick's College Shorncliffe.

Join the team as we livestream the action from 12.30pm. Check out the full schedule below.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 6

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

St Edmund's College v Iona College

Villanova College v St Patricks College

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

GRADE 9: From 12.30pm

GRADE 10: From 1.30pm

OPEN: From 2.40pm

More Stories

aic livestream rugby league streaming video

Top Stories

    Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    premium_icon Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    Business Not content with just studying classical ballet full-time at the New Zealand School of Dance, Jordan Lennon is now going to open a business too.

    Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    premium_icon Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    Crime At the time of the offences he had gone off his medication

    Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    premium_icon Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    Feature Wildlife Warrior Bob Irwin opens up about the invasive rumours