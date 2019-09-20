Menu
Basketball

Live now: Ipswich Grammar v Toowoomba Grammar

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
20th Sep 2019 7:27 AM
The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland continues today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

First up it's Ipswich Grammar School v Toowoomba Grammar School.

Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Gregory Terrace in action against Hillcrest Christian College. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the action in the player above and check out the full four-day livestream schedule here.

And check out the day one results here.

