Live music returns to Ipswich mall

All girl punk band Schism will be playing Thursday night at Bad Habits in the Ipswich Mall.

THURSDAY night promises to be a bonanza for local punk and alternative music fans with no less than eight bands from across the world performing in two venues.

Bad Habit Records is getting a reputation amongst vinyl music lovers, and from 5pm on Thursday three bands will be performing there.

The Total Attack music event will feature acts from Brazil, Perth, France, Melbourne and Tasmania.

S.C.R.A.P.S. will perform from 5pm, featuring former St Mary's College student Laura Hill who has released several songs on vinyl, with lots more to come.

"I've been making music since 2005," Laura said. "I wish it was a full-time job, as it is definitely something I spend a lot of time doing.

"When I left school, I went to uni and did visual arts, then after that I was writing and composing music more and more."

Laura describes her music as Hypno Jog, a genre she coined herself, which she describes as "music that is steady and danceable".

Her music has taken her to Japan, America, Europe and New Zealand, plus she's off to Sydney next week.

"I get invited to play at places all the time. There is a huge underground scene. I'd love to make a full-time career out of it but with so much free music out there it's not easy. Punk isn't about wearing black anymore. There is not a uniform, you just do what you want."

Also appearing instore will be all-girl punk band Schism from Brisbane and Tassie's Discohawk which brings lo-fi, '70s futuristic dance music to the mall.

The music will continue at Studio 188 from 8pm with Rixe from France, Enzyme from Melbourne, No Future from Perth, Morte Lenta from Brazil and Shackles.