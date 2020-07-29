Cheer on Ipswich in Langer Cup showdown

Ipswich State High School’s latest open rugby league team is keen to build on what was achieved last year. Picture: Rob Williams

AS Ipswich State High School prepares to kick off its latest Langer Cup campaign at 5pm, you can feel the emotion and expectation.

Having been with the elite rugby league program since it started in 2013, head coach Josh Bretherton knows how much it means to his players.

"Just really excited that we are finally here,'' Bretherton said, sharing what his players are feeling after recent Langer Cup uncertainty over COVID-19.

"It's really exciting that there's going to be football for these boys and they get to go out and show what they can do.''

Today's match is an away clash against Palm Beach Currumbin. It is being livestreamed on this site from 5pm.

"Every game is cut-throat,'' Bretherton said. "Reflecting on last year is how easily a result can change.

"This year, we've got just a really good group of boys who are committed to what they do.

"They are good guys to spend some time with.

"The vibe in the group is very exciting.''

Leading the school's professional rugby league team, Bretherton was fully aware of what Palm Beach Currumbin will offer this afternoon.

"There's always a look into the opposition to see what you can find,'' he said.

"For round one, it can be a little bit more difficult and you're working on what you can find out from others . . . and what they've done in the past or where you've their players in the past in other places.

"Palm Beach will be very, very difficult. They are very dangerous in their back five so that will be a tough task for us.''

Get ready to tune in to best schoolboy action from 5pm.