Rugby League

Live: Marist College Ashgrove v St Patrick’s Shornecliffe

by Kyle Pollard
3rd Aug 2019 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:31 PM
Subscriber only

 

Join us live as we covers Round 2 of the AIC rugby league action.

To watch, just click on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

Check out the full schedule of action below for today's matches, including the games we will be livestreaming.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 2

Saturday, August 3 at Frasers Road, Ashgrove

*Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's

*Padua v Villanova

*St Laurence's v St Edmund's

*Bye: Iona College

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

*NOTE* There was technical difficulties with the livestream for some time. We apologise for any inconvenience and a full replay of the game will also be available after the match.

aic marist college ashgrove rugby league st patrick's shorncliffe

