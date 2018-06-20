Live like a rock star for a day: Win this trip to Origin

TWO NRL legends will be in town this Sunday ahead of State of Origin game two.

Wendell Sailor and Tommy Raudonikis will be at Orion Hotel for a footy lunch banquet with a twist.

All the people at the banquet not only get to meet the footy stars, but have the chance to win one of two trips to Sydney that night to see State of Origin live.

It's a "don't forget your toothbrush" event said Orion Hotel Assistant Venue Manager Sarah Knopke.

Ms Knopke said there's still tickets left for the $120 banquet which starts at noon and includes drinks and hearty canapes.

MEET AND GREET: Tommy Raudonikis will be at Orion Hotel with Wendell Sailor for a footy banquet this Sunday. Contributed

At 2.30 the two winners will be drawn, they will then be whisked away and put on a flight to Sydney.

Upon landing they will be taken to ANZ Stadium to enjoy a VIP State of Origin experience.

They also get accommodation for the night and flights back the next day, the total prize is worth more than $4000.

"It's a little bit rock star," Ms Knopke said.

"We like to go to the extreme, we have helicopters that fly to the Ipswich cup, this is taking State of Origin locally to the next level."

The event is being capped at 150 tickets, which means great odds at winning.

For those that don't win the event keeps going until 4pm and Origin will be up on the big screen later.

On the day there will also be a charity auction with proceeds going to Mates4Mates.

Call the Orion Hotel to book tickets on 3470 5549.