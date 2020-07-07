Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karen Gilliland's funeral is being livestreamed.
Karen Gilliland's funeral is being livestreamed.
News

LIVE: Karen Gilliland’s funeral livestreamed to public

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM

FRIENDS and family are gathering at Rockhampton's St Joseph's Cathedral to honour the life of beloved mother, friend and family member Karen Gilliland.

The funeral will begin at 10.30 and is being livestreamed here.

Photos from outside Karen Gilliland's funeral at St Joseph's Cathedral on Tuesday, July 7.
Photos from outside Karen Gilliland's funeral at St Joseph's Cathedral on Tuesday, July 7.

Karen Gilliland, nee Cranston, age 42, was allegedly killed on Tuesday June 23, 2020.

It has been requested instead of flowers, to donate to Karen's children at their GoFundMe page.

Karen will be buried at the Memorial Gardens next to her son, Thomas, who died in hospital three weeks after birth.

Karen Gilliland will be honoured today at an intimate funeral.
Karen Gilliland will be honoured today at an intimate funeral.

A wake will be held at the Bluebird United Sports Club, Norman Gardens afterwards.

Karen has been remembered as a much loved and adored mother of Thomas (dec), Saul, Lara, and Jade.

She was a loving daughter of Geoff and Cheryl and much loved sister of Bryan.

Sadly missed by work colleagues and many, many friends.

editors picks funeral karen gilliland rockhampton funeral
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How $270 billion defence spend brings more jobs to Ipswich

        premium_icon How $270 billion defence spend brings more jobs to Ipswich

        News Ipswich politicians are calling for the Federal Government to direct part of the mammoth spend in the city to bring more investment and jobs.

        -2.4C, with more biting cold to come

        premium_icon -2.4C, with more biting cold to come

        News Queenslanders shivered through another morning of below-zero

        Three car crashes in the region in less than 24 hours

        premium_icon Three car crashes in the region in less than 24 hours

        News In the past 24 hours three car crashes have sent people to hospital

        Former council candidate says ‘no no no’ to Christmas tree

        premium_icon Former council candidate says ‘no no no’ to Christmas tree

        Community Money could be better spent on 'pressing needs', says SES volunteer