Live Ipswich sport to bring multiple health benefits

It’s time to unite and enjoy sport as Ipswich fields come back to life. Picture: Rob Williams

OPINION

HOW terrific was it over the weekend to get out, soak up a bit of sunshine amid the sprinkles and watch some live Ipswich sport?

Sadly, the Ipswich Eagles received a rare touch-up in their Saturday afternoon clash at Limestone Park. Kedron gave Ipswich plenty to think about from their 68 point victory.

It's not often the Eagles lose by such a hefty margin.

However, through that disappointment, the positive was having footy going again.

The Eagles will surely regroup after their second round bye in the restructured QFA Division 2 North competition.

Other sport is getting going again too with a host of church soccer games resuming at Raceview on Saturday.

Seeing our sports fields come alive with kids running around is particularly satisfying.

Next is the return of Ipswich basketball this week and then Ipswich hockey - from Friday night.

Senior soccer will follow before junior rugby league is back up and running again after earlier fearing their year of play was over.

It's also time for some exciting school sport to be contested after having terms one and two wiped out.

It's been a strange few months dominated by COVID-19 talk and how respective sports can recover.

Thankfully, a number of Ipswich's leading sporting organisations have risen to the challenge as expected.

Despite having shortened seasons to work with, the city's dedicated officials have mapped out some remarkable plans, following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Some play is better than none.

It's a measure of their leadership and teamwork that any competition is possible given what has transpired this year.

After being locked up working remotely for months, it is heartening to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Sport is the lifeblood of society and we need people out being active and enjoying themselves.

It's about building lifelong friendships, team camaraderie and improved health.

As someone who loves cheering on Ipswich teams, my state of mind is about to receive a massive boost.

Former Ipswich Eagles footballer Mark "Kanga'' Kennedy has discovered a new lease of life running. Picture: David Lems

I'm eager to catch up with many terrific colleagues and find some more fantastic stories - like the one online today about Mark Kennedy rediscovering his love of sport.

Such a positive attitude from "Kanga'' is especially crucial in these challenging times.

Welcome back everyone around Ipswich gearing up for some winter competition, albeit in formats not seen before.

May you gain the sheer pleasure and health benefits on offer.