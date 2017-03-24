31°
Sport

LIVE: Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons

Ben Wilmott
| 24th Mar 2017 2:43 PM Updated: 5:39 PM
LIVE ACTION: Take our poll below on who will win between the Ipswich Jets and Sunshine Coast Falcons Intrust Super Cup clash at North Ipswich Reserve.
LIVE ACTION: Take our poll below on who will win between the Ipswich Jets and Sunshine Coast Falcons Intrust Super Cup clash at North Ipswich Reserve. Rob Mallett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WATCH the Ipswich Jets take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons via USQ Phoenix Media Hub live stream from 3pm on Saturday.

Ipswich have won the last nine clashes between the two Intrust Super Cup teams. The Jets are yet to lose at home against the visitors.

Reader poll

Pick the scoreline

  • View Results

 

Team list

Intrust Super Cup: Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons from 3pm , Saturday at North Ipswich Reserve.

Ipswich Jets
1. Wesley Conlon 2. Michael Purcell 3. Marion Seve 4. Nemani Valekapa 5. Ono So'oialo 6. Luke Capewell 7. Dane Phillips (c) 8. Billy McConnachie 9. Mikaere Beattie 10. Nathaniel Neale 11. Samuel Martin 17. Mitchell Carpenter 22. Tyson Lofipo 15. Sebastian Pandia 16. Fakahoko Teutau 21. Nathan Gaulton 14. Christopher Ash
Co-coaches: Ben Walker and Shane Walker


Sunshine Coast Falcons
1. Eddie Tautali 2. Matthew Soper-Lawler 3. Jeremy Hawkins 4. Matt Grieve 5. Alexander Copelin 6. Jahrome Hughes 7. Guy Hamilton 18. Tui Kamikamica 9. Alex Bishop 17. Vincent Leuluai 11. Dane Hogan (c) 12. Joe Stimson 13. Jon Grieve 10. Lachlan Timm 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Morris 16. Jye Ballinger 19. Harrison Muller
Coach: Craig Ingebrigtsen

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich jets live stream north ipswich reserve phoenix media hub sunshine coast falcons usq spingfield

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest on the city's live music scene

LIVE: Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons

LIVE ACTION: Take our poll below on who will win between the Ipswich Jets and Sunshine Coast Falcons Intrust Super Cup clash at North Ipswich Reserve.

Intrust Super Cup live from North Ipswich Reserve

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Woman charged over alleged charity fraud

Charges against Bianca Amanda Vella, 36, have been transferred from Ipswich to their originating court at Southport for another mention next month.

Police allege she used social media to intimidate, harrass witness

Local Partners

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

Country speed dating returns for second year

Roaming dog complaints down, council says

GO HOME LADS: Roaming dog complaints are falling in Ipswich due to a targeted effort under the council's Health and Amenity Plan.

Cr Ireland hails council's successful Health and Amenity Plan

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

The latest on the city's live music scene

Tribute to Australian rock superstars comes to Springfield

Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS

Tribute to Aussie Rock legends

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest on the city's live music scene

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

ON THE PROWL: Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan Greenbank.

Country speed dating returns for second year

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Bill Murray fans lap up gigging lifestyle

ECLECTIC MIX: The Dollar Bill Murrays are this week's Emerge featured artists.

Antii, Felix, Paul and Rachit chat about influences, standout venues

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $329,000 NEG

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $249,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

A LITTLE BEAUTY THAT&#39;S BIG ON STYLE

71/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $209,000

This trendy little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!