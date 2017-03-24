LIVE: Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons

LIVE ACTION: Take our poll below on who will win between the Ipswich Jets and Sunshine Coast Falcons Intrust Super Cup clash at North Ipswich Reserve.

WATCH the Ipswich Jets take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons via USQ Phoenix Media Hub live stream from 3pm on Saturday.

Ipswich have won the last nine clashes between the two Intrust Super Cup teams. The Jets are yet to lose at home against the visitors.

Team list

Intrust Super Cup: Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons from 3pm , Saturday at North Ipswich Reserve.

Ipswich Jets

1. Wesley Conlon 2. Michael Purcell 3. Marion Seve 4. Nemani Valekapa 5. Ono So'oialo 6. Luke Capewell 7. Dane Phillips (c) 8. Billy McConnachie 9. Mikaere Beattie 10. Nathaniel Neale 11. Samuel Martin 17. Mitchell Carpenter 22. Tyson Lofipo 15. Sebastian Pandia 16. Fakahoko Teutau 21. Nathan Gaulton 14. Christopher Ash

Co-coaches: Ben Walker and Shane Walker



Sunshine Coast Falcons

1. Eddie Tautali 2. Matthew Soper-Lawler 3. Jeremy Hawkins 4. Matt Grieve 5. Alexander Copelin 6. Jahrome Hughes 7. Guy Hamilton 18. Tui Kamikamica 9. Alex Bishop 17. Vincent Leuluai 11. Dane Hogan (c) 12. Joe Stimson 13. Jon Grieve 10. Lachlan Timm 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Morris 16. Jye Ballinger 19. Harrison Muller

Coach: Craig Ingebrigtsen