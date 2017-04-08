LIVE: Ipswich Jets v Easts Tigers

FORTY-TWO is the magic number for the Ipswich Jets and Easts Tigers.

It's the number of times Ipswich and the Tigers have faced off since the inception of the Intrust Super Cup competition.

Easts currently hold a one-game lead in the head-to-head record, with 20 wins to the Jets and one draw.

Despite Ipswich remaining winless from their past four games, former captain Keiron Lander said today's clash would be the perfect time for Ipswich to kick into gear.

Intrust Super Cup, North Ipswich Reserve

Teams:

Ipswich Jets

1. Wes Conlon 2. Michael Purcell 3. Marion Seve 4. Nemani Valekapa 5. Richard Pandia 6. Luke Capewell 7. Dane Phillips (c) 8. Billy McConnachie 9. Mikaere Beattie 10. Nat Neale 11. Sam Martin 22. Tyson Lofipo 17. Mitch Carpenter 14. Chris Ash 15. Lachlan Roe 16. Huskie Teatau 21. Nathan Gaulton 12. Seb Pandia

Co-coaches: Ben Walker and Shane Walker

Easts Tigers

1. Gerard McCullum 2. Jarrod McInally 3. Shane Neumann 4. Curtis Scott 5. Linc Port 6. Billy Walters 7. Brodie Croft 8. Steven Thorpe 9. Tommy Butterfield 10. Matt Zgrajewski 11. Adam Crear 12. Dean Britt 13. Jack Svendsen 14. David Murphy 15. Charlie Galo 16. Anton Iaria 17. Chris Ostwald 18. Kevin Bell 19. Liufau Hala

Coach: Scott Sipple