LIVE: Ipswich Jets v Burleigh Bears Ben Wilmott Full Profile Login to follow

WATCH the Ipswich Jets take on the BUrleigh Bears via USQ Phoenix Media Hub live stream from 3pm on Saturday.

The Ipswich Jets have a poor record against the Burleigh Bears, and haven't beaten the Bears since 2013.

The reigning premiers have had a poor start the season and only sit in 11th position on the Intrust Super Cup ladder.

Ipswich have won back-to-back games against the Northern Pride and Souths Logan and come into the match sitting in ninth spot.

Ipswich Jets v Burleigh Bears from 3pm,Saturday, at North Ipswich Reserve.

Ipswich Jets

1. Wes Conlon 2. Michael Purcell 3. Ben White 4. Tu'u Maori 5. Richard Pandia 6. Chris Ash 7. Dane Phillips (c) 8. Mitch Carpenter 9. Luke Capewell 22. Tyson Lofipo 11. Sam Martin 12. Seb Pandia 13. Rory Humphreys 15. Lachlan Roe 16. Huskie Teatau 18. Peter Whittaker 21. Nathan Gaulton

Coach: Ben Walker and Shane Walker

Burleigh Bears

1. Kurtis Rowe 2. Henare Wells 3. Sami Sauiluma 4. Connor Broadhurst 19. Daniel Vidot 6. Keanu Te Kiri 7. Daniel Schwass 8. Luke Page (c) 9. Christopher Law 10. Matt White 11. Jamie Dowling (c) 12. Hayden Schwass 13. Parahi Wilson 5. Sam Coster 16. Darren Griffiths 17. Dylan Kelly 18. Paterika Vaivai

Coach: Jim Lenihan