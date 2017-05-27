LIVE: Ipswich Jets host Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Ipswich Jets v Wynnum Manly Seagulls from 3pm today at North Ipswich Reserve:
Ipswich Jets
1. Wes Conlon 2. Michael Purcell 3. Ben White 4. Nemani Valekapa 5. Richard Pandia 6. Chris Ash 7. Dane Phillips (c) 8. Mitch Carpenter 9. Luke Capewell 10. Nat Neale 22. Tyson Lofipo 12. Seb Pandia 13. Rory Humphreys 11. Sam Martin 15. Lachlan Roe 16. Huskie Teatau 17. Nathan Gaulton 21. Jesse Roberts Co-coaches: Ben Walker and Shane Walker.
Wynnum Manly Seagulls
1. Mitch Cronin 2. Peter Gubb 3. Mitchell Buckett 4. Alex Barr 5. Daniel Ogden 6. Mathew Seamark 7. Travis Burns 8. Aaron Rockley 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Mitchell Dodds 11. John Te Reo 12. Second Row Mitch Frei (c) 13. Max Elliott 14. William Brimson 15. Salesi Funaki 16. Brendon Gibb 17. Ngarima Pita
Coach: Adam Brideson
Head to Head: Jets v Wynnum Wynnum 21 Ipswich 18 Drawn 3.