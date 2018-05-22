Live export boss to be sentenced over sheep slaughter

A FORMER live export industry boss who was found to have falsified documents that led to the brutal slaughter of 22, 000 Australian sheep in Pakistan is set to be sentenced in a Perth court.

The sheep had originally been rejected by Bahrain in 2012 due to disease fears but Garry Robinson's falsified documents meant the Pakistani authorities accepted the animals.

They later found out about the disease fears, leading to them clubbing and cutting the throats of the sheep and burying masses of the dying and injured animals alive.

Robinson was an export manager for Wellard Rural Exports and was charged with intending to dishonestly influence a commonwealth public official in the exercise of the official's duties.

Robinson's sentencing comes amid an unprecedented level of calls to ban live exports and a day after NSW rural-based Liberal MP Sussan Ley introduced legislation to phase out the sheep trade to the Middle East over five years.

The furore was sparked last month when footage of 2400 sheep dying in filth and extreme heat on an Emanuel Exports journey on board the Awassi Express in August was broadcast.