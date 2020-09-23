Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE BASKETBALL: Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Stingers

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The teams who will compete for a state title will be decided as competition heats up on day three of the Boys Under-16 State Championships at the Cornubia Park Sports Centre.

After two days of pool games, the day will start with the final round robin match-ups to decide which teams will feature in the semi-finals.

In Pool A, the Gold Coast Waves, Northside Wizards and Logan Thunder all remain a chance to progress after mixed results on day two.

The Thunder upset Northside before the Wizards bounced back to beat the Gold Coast, meaning all three teams sit on one loss and three wins.

In Pool B, the Cairns Marlins and Brisbane Capitals will both play semi-final basketball with the clubs to meet in the morning with top spot on the line.

All games on court three, including one Division 2 grand final qualifier, will be streamed live in this story.

 

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Stingers

9.30am: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Logan Thunder

11am: Division 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors

2pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

3.30pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B)

5pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

Show More
basketball boys u16 livestream queensland sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

        Premium Content Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

        Council News A leading figure at the trouble-plagued Ipswich council has quit just five months into her role, with the council keeping the resignation quiet for a week.

        Cafe worker ‘shoulder barged’ after asking for COVID details

        Premium Content Cafe worker ‘shoulder barged’ after asking for COVID details

        News A man assaulted a woman after becoming upset at being asked to fill out contact...

        Aspiring Forest Hill personal trainer busted with drugs

        Premium Content Aspiring Forest Hill personal trainer busted with drugs

        Crime ACCORDING to the magistrate, recreational cannabis choices don’t align with...

        Why new hospital, infrastructure is vital for town growth

        Premium Content Why new hospital, infrastructure is vital for town growth

        Council News WITH the state election looming, the calls for a regional hospital and water...