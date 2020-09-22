Menu
Gold Coast basketball junior Jess Petrie (right). Picture: Supplied
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of the Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
22nd Sep 2020 4:32 AM
The battle for a trophy is heating up as teams continue to showcase their skills on the big stage in the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-16 girls today.

Being played at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium - the home of the Southern Districts Spartans - teams from Division 1, 2 and 3 will be aiming to finish the pool stages off on a high to secure a high ranking heading into crossovers.

All the games on court one will be lifestreamed in this story.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

 

8am: Division 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Townsville Lightning

9.30am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v GC Breakers

11am: Division 1 - GC Waves v Brisbane Capitals Gold

12.30pm: Division 2 - Logan Thunder Gold v Burdekin Wildcats

2pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SD Spartans

3.30pm: Division 1 - Gladstone Power v Brisbane Capitals Gold

5pm: Division 2 - Northside Wizards 2 v Rockhampton Cyclones

Originally published as LIVE: Day 2 of the Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

basketball qld state championships sport u16 girls

