Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Joshua Kelly competes for the Cairns Marlins (left). Picture: Brendan Radke
Joshua Kelly competes for the Cairns Marlins (left). Picture: Brendan Radke
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of the Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
22nd Sep 2020 4:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Teams will be looking to seal top spots as the final games of the pool stages for the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-16 boys are played today.

 

WATCH THE REPLAYS: DAY ONE OF THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

 

After a big day of action on Monday, the tournament at Logan Basketball's Cornubia Park Sports Centre will heat up as the young talents from around the state showcase their skills on the big stage.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

 

8am: Division 1 - Mackay Meteors v Rockhampton Rockets

9.30am: Division 1 - SWM Pirates Gold v North Gold Coast Seahawks Teak

11am: Division 1 - USC Rip Black v Cairns Marlins

12.30pm: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Southern Districts Spartans

2pm: Division 2 - Townsville Sparks v SWM Pirates Purple

3.30pm: Division 1 - Cairns Marlins v SWM Pirates Gold

Originally published as LIVE: Day 2 of the Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

basketball day two qld state championships sport u16 boys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artists of all kinds called on to contribute to new book

        Premium Content Artists of all kinds called on to contribute to new book

        News After finding success with her first book, a local author has started work on a new project which will highlight ‘everyday heroes’

        Warriors like Megan thrive in spirited Swifts club

        Premium Content Warriors like Megan thrive in spirited Swifts club

        Hockey Determined group of players savour hockey enjoyment after scraping into main game...

        Plans for huge warehouse development in estate

        Premium Content Plans for huge warehouse development in estate

        Council News It would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week if approval is granted. Here’s...

        Restrictions could ease as key decision looms

        Premium Content Restrictions could ease as key decision looms

        Health Queenslanders in the state’s southeast could soon be allowed to have more that 10...