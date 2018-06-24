Menu
Dane Gagai of the Maroons (left) and Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues are seen in action during Game 1 of the 2018 State of Origin series.
Rugby League

LIVE COVERAGE: State of Origin game two

24th Jun 2018 3:30 PM | Updated: 7:21 PM

Welcome to our live coverage of State of Origin Game 2 at ANZ Stadium.

QUEENSLAND will be looking to level the series in State of Origin Game 2 in Sydney tonight. The match at ANZ Stadium will kick off at 7.40pm.

Queensland are heading into the clash as the underdogs yet again, with the series hanging in the balance following NSW's Game One victory.

Ladbrokes has NSW as firm favourites at $1.14 to win the game and the 2018 series. Queensland are at $6.

More than 80,000 fans are expected to be in attendance, with the NRL declaring the game a sellout.

 

