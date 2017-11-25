LIVE COVERAGE: Labor takes significant lead in Ipswich

UPDATE 6.50PM:

A key booth has been counted and it shows Labor's Jennifer Howard taking a significant lead.

Ms Howard has secured 51.88% of the vote at Raceview West - that's 882 votes compared to 431 for Malcolm Roberts.

Ms Howard has a significant lead on Mr Roberts in all booths counted so far.

The results from the second Raceview booth will show if Ms Howard will be successful.

UPDATE 6.30PM:

THE first results are in and Labor's Jennifer Howard is ahead.

But the early results represent 459 ballot papers with Ms Howard so far securing about 45% of the vote to Malcolm Roberts 25%.

Ipswich results at 6.30PM

EARLIER:

THE polls have closed and the count has begun.

Ipswich is a key battle ground in this state election with the resurgence of populist party One Nation presenting a significant threat the relatively safe Labor seat.

Ipswich is among a short list of seats where One Nation has the best chance of a win.

The campaign has been hard fought by expelled One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts who has tirelessly door knocked and run an active social media campaign.

Labor's Jennifer Howard has also hit the campaign trail hard since the election was called in late October.

Ms Howard and her party have made several significant funding announcements for the electorate including funding for two new schools.

There are four key booths to watch for Ipswich which will indicate the voter trend for the electorate; the two Raceview booths, Silkstone and Flinders View.

These are large booths and the results from Raceview State School have historically reflected the overall electorate outcome.

If there is a swing against Labor, it will show in these booths.

Five candidates have contested this seat including The Greens, expected to poll well in inner city Brisbane, the LNP and independent Troy Aggett, who quit the One Nation Party in October over the party's $3500 candidate printing package.

A couple of hours before the booths closed, incumbent Jennifer Howard said it was difficult to describe how she felt.

Political expert Dr Paul Williams' prediction for the election outcome in Ipswich seats.

"I always feel humbled by the amount of support, and not just from the people in the community but from the volunteers," Ms Howard said.

"That so many people give up their time to help Labor because they are passionate. It's humbling.

"It feels like it has been a long campaign."

When asked if she felt confident, Ms Howard said she was focused on doing everything she could to represent the party, her values and the community.

Key rival Malcolm Roberts spent much of the day at the Raceview polling booth meeting voters.

He said the voter feedback had been "very positive".