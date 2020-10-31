Live coverage: LNP’s Jim McDonald ahead in early count

UPDATE - 8.45pm: LNP’s McDonald still ahead with Labor’s Janet Butler close behind

With almost 7% of the vote counted, the LNP’s Jim McDonald remains ahead with 57.4% of the vote after preferences (+3.4% swing).

Labor’s Janet Butler is close behind on 42.6% after preferences.

High profile candidate Jim Savage (Independent) is on 11.3% first preference count with 252 votes.

7.15pm: Early figures have MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead

With 5.2% of votes counted, early results show incumbent MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead on 63.7% after preferences with 1,106 votes.

On first preference counts, Jim McDonald leads with 657 votes (37.8%) representing a 2% swing to the LNP.

After preferences, One Nation’s Corey West is in second position with 632 votes (36.4%).

6.oopm: Polling booths are now officially closed across Queensland and counting is underway.

The Gatton Star will have all of the latest updates as they become available into the evening.

Lockyer Election 2020 candidates.

A reminder of the candidates who contested the seat this election:

United Australia: Andrew Rockliff

One Nation: Corey West

Labor Party: Janet Butler

Independent: Jim Savage

Greens: Rebecca Haley

Liberal National: Jim McDonald

Follow this page for updates throughout the night.