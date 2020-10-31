Live coverage: LNP’s Jim McDonald ahead in early count
UPDATE - 8.45pm: LNP’s McDonald still ahead with Labor’s Janet Butler close behind
With almost 7% of the vote counted, the LNP’s Jim McDonald remains ahead with 57.4% of the vote after preferences (+3.4% swing).
Labor’s Janet Butler is close behind on 42.6% after preferences.
High profile candidate Jim Savage (Independent) is on 11.3% first preference count with 252 votes.
7.15pm: Early figures have MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead
With 5.2% of votes counted, early results show incumbent MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead on 63.7% after preferences with 1,106 votes.
On first preference counts, Jim McDonald leads with 657 votes (37.8%) representing a 2% swing to the LNP.
After preferences, One Nation’s Corey West is in second position with 632 votes (36.4%).
6.oopm: Polling booths are now officially closed across Queensland and counting is underway.
The Gatton Star will have all of the latest updates as they become available into the evening.
A reminder of the candidates who contested the seat this election:
United Australia: Andrew Rockliff
One Nation: Corey West
Labor Party: Janet Butler
Independent: Jim Savage
Greens: Rebecca Haley
Liberal National: Jim McDonald
Follow this page for updates throughout the night.