Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
File Image: ECQ
File Image: ECQ
News

Live coverage: LNP’s Jim McDonald ahead in early count

Hugh Suffell
31st Oct 2020 8:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE - 8.45pm: LNP’s McDonald still ahead with Labor’s Janet Butler close behind

With almost 7% of the vote counted, the LNP’s Jim McDonald remains ahead with 57.4% of the vote after preferences (+3.4% swing).

Labor’s Janet Butler is close behind on 42.6% after preferences.

High profile candidate Jim Savage (Independent) is on 11.3% first preference count with 252 votes.

7.15pm: Early figures have MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead

With 5.2% of votes counted, early results show incumbent MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead on 63.7% after preferences with 1,106 votes.

On first preference counts, Jim McDonald leads with 657 votes (37.8%) representing a 2% swing to the LNP.

After preferences, One Nation’s Corey West is in second position with 632 votes (36.4%).

6.oopm: Polling booths are now officially closed across Queensland and counting is underway.

The Gatton Star will have all of the latest updates as they become available into the evening.

Lockyer Election 2020 candidates.
Lockyer Election 2020 candidates.

A reminder of the candidates who contested the seat this election:

United Australia: Andrew Rockliff

One Nation: Corey West

Labor Party: Janet Butler

Independent: Jim Savage

Greens: Rebecca Haley

Liberal National: Jim McDonald

Follow this page for updates throughout the night.

lockyer valley elections politics queeensland election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Madden opponent ‘quietly confident’ in Ipswich West

        Premium Content Madden opponent ‘quietly confident’ in Ipswich West

        News LNP candidate for Ipswich West Chris Green says voters have expressed frustration with major parties this year

        Burning state issue that influenced Ipswich voters

        Premium Content Burning state issue that influenced Ipswich voters

        News It didn’t matter who you spoke to, there was no getting around the impact COVID-19...

        Large hailstones batter Ipswich as multiple storms hit

        Premium Content Large hailstones batter Ipswich as multiple storms hit

        News Hail has already been reported west of Ipswich, with multiple storm cells on the...

        Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Premium Content Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Crime Woman fraudulently purchased products using stolen card details