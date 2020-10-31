Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
File Image: ECQ
File Image: ECQ
News

Live coverage: Counting underway to determine Lockyer MP

Hugh Suffell
31st Oct 2020 7:17 PM | Updated: 7:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

7.15pm: Early figures have MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead

With 5.2% of votes counted, early results show incumbent MP Jim McDonald (LNP) ahead on 63.7% after preferences with 1,106 votes.

On first preference counts, Jim McDonald leads with 657 votes (37.8%) representing a 2% swing to the LNP.

After preferences, One Nation's Corey West is in second position with 632 votes (36.4%).

 

6.oopm: Polling booths are now officially closed across Queensland and counting is underway.

The Gatton Star will have all of the latest updates as they become available into the evening.

Lockyer Election 2020 candidates.
Lockyer Election 2020 candidates.

A reminder of the candidates who contested the seat this election:

United Australia: Andrew Rockliff

One Nation: Corey West

Labor Party: Janet Butler

Independent: Jim Savage

Greens: Rebecca Haley

Liberal National: Jim McDonald

 

Follow this page for updates throughout the night.

lockyer valley elections politics queeensland election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burning state issue that influenced Ipswich voters

        Premium Content Burning state issue that influenced Ipswich voters

        News It didn’t matter who you spoke to, there was no getting around the impact COVID-19 has had on voters’ minds

        Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Premium Content Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Crime Woman fraudulently purchased products using stolen card details

        Three trapped after roof collapse, 40,000 without power

        Premium Content Three trapped after roof collapse, 40,000 without power

        Weather Large hail has smashed southeast Queensland

        GC Hockey division 2 women’s grand final

        Premium Content GC Hockey division 2 women’s grand final

        Hockey WATCH LIVE: Burleigh v Mudgeeraba division 2 women’s grand final