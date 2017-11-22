LIVE COVERAGE: Bundamba MP 'a sure thing' for Labor

THE experts and commentators agree, there's no question the seat of Bundamba will be returned to Jo-Ann Miller.

Political expert Dr Paul Williams said Jo-Ann Miller's personal following was so strong "she's almost like a monarch" in Bundamba.

Ms Miller's face was splashed across newspapers this week when she was visited by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson who planted a kiss on Ms Miller's cheek in front of the cameras.

The two political identities have known each other for a long time.

One Nation did not run a candidate in Bundamba.

According to Dr Williams the highly publicised kiss wouldn't erode Ms Miller's popularity but could cost the Premier.

"That picture could cost Annastacia Palaszczuk 100,000 votes across Queensland," Dr Williams said.

"In Ipswich it's likely people know that Pauline and Jo-Ann have a longstanding relationship but that's lost on the rest of the state.

"Instead that photo says 'you can't trust Labor'."

Senator Pauline Hanson and Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller this week.

Ms Miller was first elected to parliament in 2000.

She has held the Labor safe-seat of Bundamba with a wide margin.

At the 2015 election Ms Miller secured 20,413 primary votes (61.20%) out of 33,356 with the LNP candidate the closest rival, on 24.60%.

Ms Miller has gained widespread media attention for attacks on her own party and has been vocal on the issue of Black Lung disease after an inquiry was launched into its re-emergence.

Ms Miller has also been known as a vocal opponent to alleged corruption within Ipswich City Council.

She was sensationally dumped as Police Minister in 2015 following revelations she failed to destroy documents.