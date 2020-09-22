LIVE: Case update as restriction changes on the cards

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to deliver an update on the state's COVID-19 case numbers as the possibility of eased restrictions in the southeast looms.

A decision on whether to lift the 10-person limit on southeast Queensland homes and restrictions at aged care facilities could be made as early as this Thursday, after the state on Monday recorded its 11th day in a row since a community transmission.

Queenslanders are eagerly awaiting a decision on whether restrictions on gatherings and visiting aged care homes and hospitals will be lifted, potentially as soon as this weekend.

That will be dependent on no new COVID-19 cases recorded outside of quarantine in the next two days, according to Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

"Thursday would be 14 days after the last case thought to be infectious in the community," Mr Miles said.

"So that's an appropriate review point."

Since August 22, gatherings in southeast Queensland have been restricted to 10, and to 30 everywhere else in the state.

On that same Saturday, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young put restrictions on visiting aged care homes and hospitals after a cluster emerged in Brisbane's west.

Previously, Dr Young has set a two week requirement for restrictions to be reviewed, and possibly eased.

